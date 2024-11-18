Chase Xu, Realme's Vice President, announced that the company would soon announce its new "everything-proof phone." The vice president shared an image of a smartphone frozen in ice. The image revealed that the smartphone would have three rear cameras and a "green" colour shade. Recently, Motorola launched several smartphones with MIL-810H Certification that offer military-grade protection against extreme conditions. Realme's upcoming, everything-proof phone could come with a similar rating. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Realme VP Chase Xu Teased New "Everything-Proof Phone"

Our brand-new everything-proof phone is coming soon! Can you guess how it will make its debut this time? pic.twitter.com/7g1P3bo94K — Chase (@ChaseXu_) November 18, 2024

