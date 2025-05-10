New Delhi, May 10: Google Play Store serves as the official app store for Android phones and tablets. It allows Android users to access and download apps, games, music, e-books, and more. Play Store is available in over 190 countries and is used by more than 2.5 billion people every month. It features applications across various categories, including entertainment, shopping, photo editing, productivity, music, and more.

Android users can explore and download a wide variety of content on the Play Store based on their preferences. The platform offers a massive collection of nearly two million apps and games. Last week's list of top free apps on Google Play included Kuku TV, JioHotstar, ChatGPT, Meesho, and Instagram topped the charts. This week, the top spots remain consistent with Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Meesho, Instagram, and JioHotstar continuing to lead.

Kuku TV: Reel Shows & Movies

Kuku TV is a video streaming platform built by the team behind Kuku FM. It has crossed 10 million downloads and holds a 4.2-star rating from over 1 lakh user reviews on the Google Play Store. The app delivers premium HD content including shows, movies, and short videos in a vertical format.

ChatGPT

Sam Altman-run OpenAI ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that has quickly become popular among users. It can produce text-based replies, generate images, and perform various other tasks. On the Google Play Store, the app has crossed 100 million downloads, received about 15.4 million reviews, and maintains a 4.5-star rating.

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app that allows its users to purchase a wide range of products at an affordable price for clothing to everyday household essentials. The app has gained popularity with over 500 million downloads, a 4.5-star rating, and 4.97 million reviews on the Google Play Store. It also provides users with an opportunity to earn by reselling products to friends and family.

Instagram

Instagram, a platform owned by Meta, lets its users to create and share videos with friends and a broader audience. It includes features like Direct Messages for private chats and Instagram Stories for sharing everyday moments. The Instagram Reels section allows users to make and share short videos. On the Play Store, Instagram has been downloaded over 5 billion times, holds a 4.3-star rating, and has received around 162 million reviews.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar offers a wide selection of entertainment content for its users. The app holds a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store with more than 500 million downloads and 12.8 million reviews. It features live sports coverage, including cricket matches, along with a collection of movies in Hindi, English, and several regional languages.

