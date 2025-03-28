New Delhi, March 28: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is expected to launch soon. The GTA 6 release date is anticipated in September 2025. The speculations surrounding around GTA VI launch continues to build as Rockstar Games prepares to offer the game with new features, graphics, and gameplay. As per rumours, GTA 6 trailer 2 release date may drop in April 2025.

As per reports, the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 price is expected to be around INR 5,999 (approximately USD 70), while the special editions could be priced between INR 7,299 and INR 9,000 (approximately USD 100). These GTA 6 prices will likely vary based on the platform and region. GTA 6 is anticipated to be released on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Following the console launch, a PC version of the game is expected to be available in 2026. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check System Requirements, New Character and Other Details.

GTA 6 PC Requirements (Expected)

The expected PC requirements for GTA 6 suggest that players will need a powerful system to run the game smoothly. For the minimum system requirements, the game is expected to require Windows 11, an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, and 16GB of dual-channel RAM. The graphics card should be at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB). Additionally, players will need 150GB of SSD storage and a DirectX 10-compatible sound card. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Expected in April 2025: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check Details.

For the recommended system requirements, the game may require Windows 11 OS, an Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X processor, and 32GB of dual-channel RAM. For performance and graphics quality, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB) graphics card may be required. The game will likely need 150GB of SSD storage with DirectStorage compatibility.

