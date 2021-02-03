Huawei Mate X2 smartphone is all set to be launched in the home country on February 22, 2021. This piece of information was shared by the company on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. Several reports have claimed that the upcoming Mate X2 will come with an in-folding design, also, the launch poster on Weibo reveals an in-folding design. Huawei Mate Xs 5G Foldable Smartphone With Kirin 990 Chipset Launched in Spain At EUR 2,499.

Huawei Mate X2 is speculated to come with an 8.01-inch foldable screen with a resolution of 2480x2220 pixels. The front side of the phone could feature a 6.45-inch display with a resolution of 2270x1160 pixels. The handset is likely to be powered by Kirin 9000 5nm chipset and could get a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main camera, a 16MP secondary lens, a 12MP snapper and an 8MP sensor.

The phone is expected to come packed with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W rapid charging support and might run on Android 10 operating system. Pricing and other specifications of Mate X2 phone will be revealed during its launch event.

