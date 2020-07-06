Journalist and talk show host, Ahmad Al Marzooqi opened up on starting the trend of conducting live interviews and the challenges that he faced. The host who resides in UAE has been extremely passionate about Bollywood and decided to become the bridge between the Arab audiences and the Bollywood celebrities.

Talking about being regarded as the first person to start the trend of conducting online intetviews, Ahmad said "I feel extremely proud to be regarded as the first person to start the trend of conducting live interviews on Instagram. I faced alot of criticism in the beginning. Actors and their PR team rejected me saying that they only do interviews which are filmed physically on the camera. I started it back in 2018 and I feel very proud when I look back at my journey today. The same people who ignored me back then have collaborated with me for their artists"

Talking about his struggles and his childhood days Ahmad added "I grew up in a very challenging and Horrific environment. Where i was being bulled and body shamed consistently where people made fun of me because I was not able to talk properly as i had a bit of difficulty in pronouncing some words. Back then I had no friends"

Moving on, the host later on talked about how did the concept of 'Chai with Ahmad' click in his mind to which he said "I am an avid watcher of Koffee with Karan and all the people here watch it and follow it regularly. And basically, Chai is something we Arab people are extremely fond of and whenever we invite someone over Chai at our home that means we invite them for a fun chat or a jovial conversation. So basically by keeping that in mind, I created Chai with Ahmad. I don't ask any controversial questions that will hurt the celebrity or will put them into trouble. I keep the conversation very light hearted and full of humor and entertainment" Ahmad concluded.