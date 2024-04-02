Bengaluru, April 2: Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform, on Tuesday, announced the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tool called Smart Sourcing to make the hiring process faster and simpler for employers.

With the AI tool, employers can instantly source a candidate from an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers globally, based on profiles and resumes shared on Indeed. The tool will scan skills, experiences, and qualifications to recommend the best candidates for the job. This can help employers quickly review matched candidates, connect directly with them, and hire faster -- saving an average of 8.1. hours per week spent in recruiting and hiring, the company said. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X To Add ‘Job’ Tab To Help People Search For Employment Opportunities on Platform.

"At Indeed, we believe that people are at the core of any successful organisation. That's why we're committed to simplifying the hiring process, not just for efficiency, but also to create a positive experience for both employers and job seekers,” said Abhishek Dhasmana, Senior Product Director at Indeed, in a statement. "We are pleased to introduce an innovative AI-powered "Smart Sourcing’ that demonstrates our commitment to revolutionising job matching and hiring in India," he added. ChatGPT Account Creation: OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Now Accessible Without Creating Account Through Step-by-Step Sign Up Process.

Job searching can be a challenging journey for most job seekers. Indeed’s recent survey reveals that 77 per cent of job seekers emphasise the importance of employers understanding their preferences before reaching out to them. However, more than half of job seekers in India have been contacted for jobs that don't align with their preferences. Indeed also recently launched Specialist Media Networks in India, designed to support employers in filling competitive and hard-to-fill job roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).