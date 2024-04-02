Elon Musk's X will add a "Jobs" tab to the application to help the platform users search jobs easily. The X Daily News (@xDaily) shared a short video about where the new X "job" feature would be placed on the platform. The screenshot and video show that the X new tab will be added right above the "Setting and Privacy" option. In the short video posted on X, the "job" tab has been shown as beta, which might be rolled out for all users soon. The new "job" is expected to be a good addition to searching for jobs on the platform. Accessing the job tab will directly open a separate "X Job Search" window, which will likely require users to log in again to search for jobs. ChatGPT Account Creation: OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Now Accessible Without Creating Account Through Step-by-Step Sign Up Process.

X To Add New “Job” Tab for Jobseekers To Look for Relevant Roles:

NEWS: X is adding a job tab. pic.twitter.com/UvkqPCOmhm — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 1, 2024

