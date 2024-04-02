Mumbai, April 2: OpenAI has made the ChatGPT AI chatbot easily accessible by skipping the sign-in option. Now, users can access ChatGPT without creating an account. Previously, users needed to create an account using their email address to access ChatGPT. Now, they skip this sign-in step and start using the AI Chatbot instantly. Now, users will not need to provide any information to use the ChatGPT chatbot.

OpenAI announced that the ChatGPT would be available without creating an account. In its official blog post, OpenAI emphasised that the company's core mission is to make the ChatGPT AI chatbot broadly available for users and benefit from artificial intelligence. X Beats Instagram, Facebook in Driving Organic Traffic via Google Again, Elon Musk Reacts Saying ‘Is It Real?’.

OpenAI ChatGPT Directly Accessible Without Creating Account:

We’re rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI. https://t.co/juhjKfQaoD pic.twitter.com/TIVoX8KFDB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 1, 2024

In the post, OpenAI said that its ChatGPT is used globally in 185 countries by over 100 million people. It further mentioned that these people use ChatGPT to find the answers to their questions, get creative inspiration and learn something new. The ChatGPT developer said that it would use what the users would provide, such as meaningful prompts, questions, and other details, to improve its models. However, this option can be turned off by going to "Setting", regardless of whether you use the AI chatbot with or without an account. WhatsApp Bans Record Over ‘76 Lakh’ Accounts in India in Compliance With IT Rules, 2021.

ChatGPT users can go to Settings and disable the "Improve the model for everyone" option to protect privacy and not share data with the company. However, the company said that creating an OpenAI account can help users save and check their chat history and share chats and content safeguards such as blocking prompts and generations in categories. The OpenAI's "ChatGPT no account creation" step is aimed at giving instant access to the AI chatbot without going through a step-by-step process to set up an account. The company said in its official post on X, "It's even easier to experience the potential of AI."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).