Infinix, the Chinese tech giant, is all set to launch the Note 11 Series in India on December 13, 2021. The company has teased the Note 11 Series on its official Twitter account revealing its launch date and the design. Infinix Note 11 Series will comprise Note 11 and Note 11S models. Both variants have already debuted in the global market and the Indian models will carry similar specifications. Infinix InBook X1 Series Launched in India From Rs 35,999; First Sale on December 15, 2021.

Infinix Note 11S (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Infinix Note 11 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Note 11S will sport a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Infinix Note 11 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC whereas the Note 11S will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Both smartphones will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Own with power or kill with looks? 🔥🔥🔥 Life is a battle, #ChooseYourWeapon with the new Infinix NOTE 11 Series. Launching on 13th December, only on @flipkart Know more: https://t.co/h6gKsHTI7n pic.twitter.com/ucI9Gapn0B — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) December 9, 2021

For optics, the Infinix Note 11 Series will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The Note 11 will get a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth snapper and an AI camera. On the other hand, the Note 11S will come with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there will be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. Infinix Note 11 will be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the Note 11S variant will sport up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

