New Delhi, January 30 : Chinese tech brand OnePlus is preparing big to launch a host of premium products alongside its first tablet in the market next month. It is already known that the OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone is launching in India in early February along with a slew of other exciting new products, which also includes the brand’s first tablet offering, called the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad is the company's first ever tablet, and it will debut in the global market in February at the same launching event as that of the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone models, and this has been confirmed by the company. Read on to know all details. OnePlus 11R 5G India Launch Date and Processor Confirmed; Check Out Specs, Features and Other Details Here.

OnePlus Pad - Design Detail Confirmation, Expected Price & Launch Date :

The brand new OnePlus Pad's official poster has been revealed along with company statement, which offers a good idea of what to expect from this new Android tablet. unveiled, giving us a good look at the design.

Firstly, as per the company statement, the OnePlus Pad will feature the in-house developed “Star Orbit metal craft integrated with an aluminum alloy CNC”, while the company also said that the “camera is centered on the back of the device, something that frees users from any inconveniences when holding the tablet horizontally,”

Now, going by the leaked images, the tablet will also feature a selfie camera on the tablet that is positioned at the top of the device when held horizontally. The tablet also features cambered frame with a design arc that improved the ergonomics, allowing users to hold the tablet comfortably for a long period of time, as per OnePlus. Apple’s Foldable iPad To Launch in 2024 With Carbon Fibre Kickstand.

Finally, OnePlus also revealed that the tablet will be offered in the shades of Halo Green Colorway, while more colour options are expected. The company did not give away any specs details.

OnePlus Pad – Expected Price and Launch Date :

The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a mid-premium tablet with good features and is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 in India. It will launch on February 7 at OnePlus’ Cloud 11 launch event alongside the launch of the 65-inch OnePlus TV Q2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the already mentioned and much talked about mentioned smartphone duo.

OnePlus Pad To Launch on February 7 :

