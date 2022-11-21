New Delhi, November 21 : Tech giant Apple is prepping the new iteration of the iconic iPhone series – the iPhone 15. The new-generation Apple iPhone 15 is obviously eyeing to entice and engage the iPhone lovers with new improvements and features.

Here is what all you can expect from the much awaited Apple iPhone 15 smartphone series. To know all the details, keep on reading:

Apple iPhone 15 Series Details:

Display:

The iPhone 15 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus is likely to flaunt a 6.7-inch display with the Dynamic Island that replaces the notch and offers two separate display cutouts with superb software integration and 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are not expected to get any major changes as well. iPhone 15 Pro May Feature ‘Thunderbolt’ Port for High Speed Data Transfer.

Camera:

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get cam feature updates, while the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new “8P,” rear-facing snapper. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack in new periscope lens along with much better optical zoom.

Performance:

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are going get powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to more powerful Apple Silicon chips, A17 Bionic processor based on the much talked about 3nm process. iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Want To Buy Apple's New Premium iPhone? This Is How Much You Will Have To Spend.

USB-C/Thunderbolt:

All the devices - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to switch to USB-C with expected amazing charging speeds. Rumours are rife about the Thunderbolt connectivity alongside USB-C.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to be rebranded as Ultra?

The highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculation to be rebranded as the “iPhone 15 Ultra.” While a lot of rumours are floating in the air about the iPhone 15 series, many more real updates are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks to offer a real picture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).