Cupertino, July 25: As September draws near, many Apple enthusiasts feel excited for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The tech giant is expected to launch its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air in the second week of the month. According to rumours, all eyes will be on the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The smartphones are expected to come with major design changes, battery improvements, camera upgrades, and other notable changes to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 lineup launch is just around the corner and so far the leaked or expected details have confirmed that the iPhone 17 Air would be the slimmest smartphone having just 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness and smaller but efficient battery. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro variants are expected to launch with a camera bump somewhat similar to the Google Pixel 9 series having a rectangular-shape. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About New Budget Smartphone by Lava Mobiles.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro series, including iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to have major design changes. The Pro variant is expected to come with a 3,600mAh battery and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. On the other hand, the Pro Max variant could come with a 6.9-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery. Both devices will come with the A19 Pro chipset.

The iPhone 17 Pro may come with 48MP+12MP+48MP cameras on the rear, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature 48MP+48MP+48MP cameras on the rear. Both are rumoured to have a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India may start at INR 1,34,990, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be INR 1,64,990. US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on Apple for iPhones made outside the USA, which may increase the prices of each model.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's slimmest smartphone, and it may have a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. The reports said that it may come with an A19 chipset and a single 48MP rear and 24MP front-facing camera. Besides, it may have a 6.7-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and reportedly be priced at INR 99,990. Realme 15 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 144Hz 4D Curve+ Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features..

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

Regarding the standard models, rumours say there will be no significant change in the design. The iPhone 17 standard model price could be around INR 89,990, and it may continue having the same design as the iPhone 16 and keep the same A18 chipset, said reports. However, Apple may introduce the A19 chipset, add a 3,600mAh battery and a 48MP+12MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, it may have a 12MP camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).