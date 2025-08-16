Mumbai, August 16: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to bring major changes in the design compared to the current-gen iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. On the other hand, the tech giant will reportedly add a slim smartphone version called iPhone 17 Air. The standard iPhone 17 version will likely come with a similar design to that seen in the iPhone 16 model. However, there are many changes expected in the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

Apple has been silently developing its new iPhone lineup. Several leaks of the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup have suggested that the series will include an improved camera setup, larger batteries with more backup, powerful performance with new chips, AI-powered features, and more.

iPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro; What Are Major Changes?

iPhone 16 Pro was launched in India around September 2024, and it came with the A18 Pro chip and the same three-camera setup (48MP+48MP+12MP) as the other models, i.e. triangularly placed on the rear side. It had a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a 12MP front-facing camera. The Pro model was introduced with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3,500mAh equivalent battery to 20W fast charging. iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,19,900. On Amazon, it is available at INR 1,11,900; on Flipkart, it is priced at INR 1,06,900.

According to the latest leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch ProMotion display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Other changes include a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 48MP telephoto cameras on the rear. On the front, the next-gen Pro model would reportedly add a 24MP selfie-shooter. Apple will add an A19 Pro chip in the iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Other details include a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro price in India is expected to be around INR 1,34,900 or higher.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air Prices, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 is expected to come with the same battery and ProMotion display as the iPhone 17 Pro variant; however, it may sport an A19 chip. It may have a 12MP selfie-camera and likely be launched at INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air price in India is expected to be around INR 99,900, and it may offer a 48MP primary and 24MP selfie camera, along with a 2,800mAh equivalent battery and an A19 chip. It is expected to have a 6.6 or 6.7-inch ProMotion display.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have 48MP+48MP+48MP rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera. The leaks also hinted at it having a 6.9-inch ProMotion display, a 5,000mAh equivalent battery, and an A19 Pro processor. The price in India could be around INR 1,64,900.

