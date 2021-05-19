BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO Neo 5 Life phone on May 24, 2021. The company shared the landing page of the device on its official Weibo account which reveals its launch date. The company has also reportedly shared that the handset will be made available for pre-orders on May 24 and the sale will commence from June 1, 2021. The phone is expected to be a tweaked version of the iQOO Neo 5 which was launched in China this March. iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launching Next Week.

The device has also been listed on the official iQOO China website that reveals its key specifications. In terms of specifications, iQOO Neo 5 Life will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will feature a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will get a punch-hole cut located at the top right corner of the screen.

As per the iQOO China website, the smartphone will flaunt a triple rear camera setup. The iQOO Neo 5 phone has a slightly different rear camera setup compared to iQOO Neo 5 Life. The phone will be offered with 8GB of RAM with Memory Fusion Technology that will allow it to have performance capabilities of 11GB. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the iQOO Neo 5 Life. The company will allow the pricing and other details of the device during its launch event.

