The Chinese phone manufacturer iQoo plans to add a new smartphone to its product offering for the home market. The upcoming phone is expected to be called the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition. The company will officially launch the iQoo Neo 5 Vitality Edition on May 24, 2021. It is expected to get 44W fast charging support, Snapdragon 870 chipset, and more. iQOO 7 5G & iQOO 7 Legend 5G Smartphones Launched, Priced in India From Rs 31,990.

iQoo Neo 5 (Representational Image)

The phone maker officially revealed the launch date by dropping a teaser poster on its official Weibo handle. The teaser image suggests that the phone will feature a punch-hole camera cutout mounted on the top-right corner for the front camera. Apart from this, all specifications of the phone are under wraps.

The phone was reportedly listed on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suggesting it will feature a 44W fast charging technology. It also revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The phone will be an upgraded version of the iQOO Neo 5 that was launched in March.

The regular model of the iQoo Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Expect more details about the phone surfacing on the internet as we approach the official launch next week.

