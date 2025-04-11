Mumbai, April 11: iQOO Z10x price, specifications and features are revealed in India today by iQOO. The company has Z10x launched in India alongside the iQOO Z10 smartphone with a bigger battery compared to the iQOO Z9x. The predecessor included a 6,000mAh battery supporting 44W fast-charging, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and had a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also included a 50MP+2MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The company has kept the vertical alignment of the rear camera in the new iQOO Z10x; however, it changed the design by introducing a ring-shaped flashlight. The smartphone has a sleek and lightweight design. It comes with a 6,500mAh larger battery with 44W fast-charging support. It is introduced in India in two colours: Ultramarine and Titanium. iQOO Z10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Z0 Series Smartphone Launched in India,

iQOO Z10x Specifications and Features

iQOO Z10x is launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 mobile processor that achieves up to 7,28,000 scores on AnTuTu Benchmarks. iQOO has included a minimum of 6GB and a maximum of 8GB RAM with this model and 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The device runs on the latest Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with two years of OS and three years of security updates.

The iQOO Z10x has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a 50MP primary rear camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. It has an IP64 water and dust resistance rating and also MIL-STD 810H, military-grade protection certification.

iQOO Z10x Price in India, Sale Date and Offers

The iQOO Z10x price in India starts at INR 13,499 for the 6GB+128GB variatnt. The 8GB+128GB variant is launched at INR 14,999, and the top variant of the iQOO Z10x smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is launched at INR 16,499. However, with an INR 1,000 flat instant discount, bringing iQOO Z10x price at INR 12,499, INR 13,499, and INR 15,499, respectively. Vivo V50e 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Vivo.

iQOO Z10x sale will begin in India on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The device will be available on iQOO.com and Amazon.in. Additionally, the company announced INR 2,000 off via exchange bonus and No Cost EMI option for up to six months.

