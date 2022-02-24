Navneet Singh (23) and Jagdish Malani (22) have completed B.tech in Computer Science, now what’s next? Where would life take them now was their fear after completing graduation? Both were highly talented but couldn’t find their way out because they were not interested in a 9-5 job; they weren’t born for this. Navneet and Jagdish have been recognized for their work in theJagdish & Navneet field of digital marketing at such a young age. Their unique way of creativity and marketing styles is being appreciated even by their competitors.

The Rise of Eniacworld Media Pvt Ltd

Navneet Singh and Jagdish Malani are marketing experts and social media influencers by profession. They belong to a small town in Rajasthan. They are actively helping brands boost their credibility in the virtual world and help them get the right exposure online via their creative marketing skills. Navneet and Jagdish are the co-founders of the leading digital marketing agency of India, Eniacworld Media Pvt. Ltd. They have clients across the border and are rapidly building their international clientele through various online services.

Both of them always try to achieve more and more in life and stay happy with whatever they achieve with their consistent hard work and passion towards their profession. They believe that “The only disability in life is a bad attitude”.

Their childhood love for the internet has helped them a lot in developing and running a successful digital marketing company. Jagdish & Navneet has proved to the world that nothing is impossible in this digital era. They have now become a true inspiration for millions of youths of our country. With their successes at such a young age, they appear as a role model and motivate various people. Their life and struggles teach us to have faith in our dreams.

In the true sense, both the young talent Navneet Singh and Jagdish Malani have set up benchmarks for the upcoming generation and has broken all myths and proved to all that if we show positive attitude along with smart work, there is left nothing to stop us from reaching the milestone easily and early before the due date. They have been assessed as best Digital Entrepreneur from many renowned organization and has been awarded for their significant achievements in digital media. All of their clients appreciate them for their down-to-earth nature. They are now engaged in guiding small artists and businesses to grow their brand presence in the virtual world, so that they can compete with big players.