Karnataka Govt Launches COVID-19 WhatsApp Helpdesk

WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, April 13: The Karnataka government has launched a Covid-19 helpdesk in partnership with instant messaging service Whatsapp, an official said on Monday.

"We have launched a Government of Karnataka Corona helpdesk in partnership with Whatsapp for latest updates and facts on Covid," said a health official.

He shared a link which leads to the verified Whatsapp account, GoK Corona Helpdesk, run by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

"Official channels for facts and updates on Covid in Karnataka. Say hi to 8750971717. Avoid misinformation," said a poster publicising the platform. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa officially launched the Covid helpdesk.