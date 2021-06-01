Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) on Tuesday announced that its customers can now instantly update their correspondence address with the bank on net banking through DigiLocker. KMBL has completed an integration of its net banking platform with DigiLocker. What is DigiLocker? How to Create Account & Access Important Documents on the Indian Government's Cloud Based Platform.

With many customers having relocated to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, this facility gives customers one more option through which they can easily change their correspondence address, instantly and completely online, said a company statement.

Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said: "Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers."

DigiLocker is one of the flagship initiatives under the Government of India's Digital India programme aimed at providing paperless governance to citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).