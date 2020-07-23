Lenovo, Hong Kong-based smartphone maker officially introduced the Legion Phone Duel handset in China. The firm will also be launching the handset in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America at a later stage. There is information about when the mobile device will be launched in India. The new Legion Phone Duel will take on Asus ROG Phone 3 & Nubia Red Magic 5S mobile phones. In terms of specifications, the Legion Phone Duel features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate & a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo Owned Legion’s New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month.
For optics, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera & a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP side pop-up selfie camera. This helps to record videos or click selfies while playing games in the landscape mode. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 90W Turbo Power charging support that can the phone to 50 percent in just 10 minutes.
The Legion Phone Duel is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset mated with up to 16GB of RAM & up to 512GB of internal storage. The new gaming device runs on Android 10 based ZUI 12 operating system.
Additionally, the Phone Duel gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, two USB Type-C ports & an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Legion Phone Duel with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3499 (approximately Rs 37,260) whereas 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB & 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 3899 (approximately Rs 41,500), CNY 4199 (approximately 44,700), CNY 5999 (approximately Rs 63,800) respectively.
