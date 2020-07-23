Lenovo, Hong Kong-based smartphone maker officially introduced the Legion Phone Duel handset in China. The firm will also be launching the handset in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America at a later stage. There is information about when the mobile device will be launched in India. The new Legion Phone Duel will take on Asus ROG Phone 3 & Nubia Red Magic 5S mobile phones. In terms of specifications, the Legion Phone Duel features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate & a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lenovo Owned Legion’s New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month.

For optics, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera & a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP side pop-up selfie camera. This helps to record videos or click selfies while playing games in the landscape mode. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 90W Turbo Power charging support that can the phone to 50 percent in just 10 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

The Legion Phone Duel is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset mated with up to 16GB of RAM & up to 512GB of internal storage. The new gaming device runs on Android 10 based ZUI 12 operating system.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

Additionally, the Phone Duel gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, two USB Type-C ports & an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Legion Phone Duel with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3499 (approximately Rs 37,260) whereas 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB & 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 3899 (approximately Rs 41,500), CNY 4199 (approximately 44,700), CNY 5999 (approximately Rs 63,800) respectively.

