New Delhi, May 4: Apple is reportedly teaming up with Anthropic to create a new AI coding platform. The iPhone maker is believed to be preparing to launch the software for use within its own operations. In an effort to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, Apple appears to be collaborating with various partners. The development with Anthropic suggests that Apple is keen to enhance its capabilities in AI technology, which could lead to improved products and services in the future.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple and Anthropic are teaming up to develop an AI-powered software platform called 'Vibe-Coding.' The innovative platform will use AI to assist programmers to write, edit and test code on behalf of programmers. It represents an updated version of Xcode, Apple's existing programming software, and is expected to incorporate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet model. The collaboration aims to streamline the coding process for making it easier and efficient for developers to create high-quality tools. Apple May Integrate Google Gemini AI Into Apple Intelligence Suite by Mid-2025, Announcement Expected at WWDC25: Reports.

Reports indicate that Apple plans to implement the Vibe-Coding software internally but has not yet made a decision regarding a public launch. Among developers, the latest Claude models from Anthropic have reportedly gained popularity for coding tasks, particularly on vibe coding platforms like Cursor and Windsurf.

If the internal launch of the Vibe-Coding software proves to be successful, Apple may consider making it available to third-party app developers. These developers use tools like Xcode and the Swift programming language to create apps for Apple’s devices. The development could enhance their coding capabilities and streamline the app development process. Made-in-India iPhones To Dominate US Sales: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms India Will Be Country of Origin for Majority of iPhone Devices Sold in America.

Collaborating with Apple is an advantage for Anthropic, particularly if the Vibe-Coding tool is eventually made available to external users. As per multiple reports, Anthropic has already teamed up with Amazon.com Inc. to support the development of the new Alexa+ assistant. Additionally, Apple is anticipated to introduce Gemini, an AI model from Alphabet’s Google, as an alternative to ChatGPT later this year.

