New Delhi, May 10: Owing to the second Covid-19 wave and associated state-wide lockdowns, the country is likely to see a significant dip of 15-20 percent in smartphone shipments in the April-June period (Q2) 2021, a new report said on Monday. Coupled with that, supply chain disruptions and component shortages will continue to test smartphone brands, according to market intelligence firm CMR.

"Having said that, with remote work and e-learning continuing to gain permanence, it potentially bodes well for the smartphone industry prospects in H2 2021,' said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR. 'While current market conditions remain turbulent, we remain cautiously optimistic of the smartphone industry prospects going forward," Singh said in a statement. Oriol Vingut: Shaking the eCommerce Market With Their Zero to Six-Figure Billing in Just 20 Days During the Pandemic.

Samsung led the overall Indian mobile market in the first quarter this year with an 18 percent market share, while Xiaomi continued to dominate the smartphone segment in the country with a 28 percent market share. The total smartphone shipments in India in the three months ending March grew 23 percent (on-year), with strong demand for 4G smartphones. In Q1 2021, 4G smartphone shipments grew 14 percent (YoY), according to CMR's 'India Mobile Handset Market Review Report' for Q1 2021. The POCO brand from the house of Xiaomi registered a whopping 465 percent growth while OnePlus and itel smartphone shipments recorded triple-digit growth (YoY).

"Xiaomi remained on top in smartphone shipments, and POCO's remarkable growth bodes well for Xiaomi. It is facing tough competition from the likes of Samsung and Vivo. During Q1, OPPO continued to build on its growth momentum, with new 5G-capable offerings," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR. Samsung grew 41 percent (YoY). It launched at least 12 new models with the Samsung A12, A32, A52, and A72, accounting for close to 25 percent of its shipments. Samsung Galaxy M11 Smartphone Now Receiving Latest Android 11 Based One UI 3.1 Core OS Update.

In the feature phone segment, Samsung stood at second spot with a 20 percent market share. OPPO shipments grew by 16 percent YoY. OnePlus led the 5G smartphone segment with a 33 percent market share, followed by realme at 14 percent. The 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 7 percent of the overall smartphone shipments in Q1 2021. Vivo garnered a 16 percent market share, with its shipments growing by 20 percent YoY. Realme shipments were mostly driven by the realme C12, Narzo 30A, and Narzo 20 series contributing 26 percent of its share.

