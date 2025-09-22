The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition will launch soon in India. The new smartphone will "celebrate Indian culture with a design that lights up every moment," said OPPO in a statement on its social media post. The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition will come with a design inspired by rangoli and henna patterns. Besides the design, the new OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is expected to have the same specifications and features as the standard model. More details are expected to be announced soon. ‘iPhone Arrived in Just 15 Minutes’: Flipkart Customer Orders Apple’s iPhone 16 During Big Billion Days Sale at Midnight, Gets Delivered in Few Minutes.

OPPO Reno14 Diwali Edition Announced, Coming Soon

The glow within, now in a phone! The OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition celebrates Indian culture with a design that lights up every moment. Get ready to shine brighter this festive season. Coming soon.#OPPOIndia #PayZeroWorryZero #OPPOIndiaFestiveOffers #ShineBrighter #TumJagmagao pic.twitter.com/E2QlSrbLop — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 22, 2025

