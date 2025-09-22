The OPPO Find X9 series launch date has been confirmed for next month. The company shared a teaser image, announcing that the smartphones will launch on October 16, 2025. The upcoming lineup will likely include two models – OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro – both powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, according to the official company post. As per rumors, the standard model may come with a 7,000mAh battery, ColorOS 16, OPPO's Trinity Engine, and Hasselblad-tuned cameras. On the other hand, the Pro variant could have a 7,500mAh battery, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, the same chip, OS, and Trinity Engine, and will likely include a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition to Launch Soon in India in Celebration of Festival of Lights; Check Details.

OPPO Find X9 Series Launch Date Date Confirmed, Coming on October 16

Our upcoming flagship, the OPPO Find X9 Series, will launch globally and feature the groundbreaking @MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Find out more 🔗 https://t.co/KjWXM0yVDM pic.twitter.com/rQ18Q2LTlv — OPPO (@oppo) September 22, 2025

