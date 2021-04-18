Motorola India is all set to launch two smartphones under its Moto G series next week. The upcoming Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will be officially launched in the country on April 20. Ahead of their launch, the two handsets have been listed on Flipkart revealing key details and specifications. Once launched, both the handsets will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras To Be Launched in India on April 20, 2021.

The upcoming Moto G60 smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch punch-hole display with HDR10 support. It will also get a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. For photos and videos, there will be a 108MP quad-camera setup that will be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie that will be placed inside the hole-punch cutout placed in the centre.

Be it remarkable power efficiency, smooth graphic renders, or easy switching between apps; #motog40fusion's blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 732G Processor does it all with outstanding ease! Get ready to #BlazeOn from 20th Apr, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/etN8pSoipm pic.twitter.com/c7r1JSr4zM — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 18, 2021

The Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, is likely to sport a similar display screen as that of the Moto G60. Interestingly, it will also be powered by the same Qualcomm chipset which will also be offered on the Moto G60. However, the only difference between the two handset lies in the camera department. The Moto G40 Fusion will come equipped with a 64MP triple rear camera.

With the spectacular #motog60’s 108MP Ultra High-res Camera, Blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 732G Processor, and more you will end up exploring the universe. Thrilling, right? #GoBeyond with #motog60 on 20th Apr, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/9SpgNGwUVc pic.twitter.com/6aPG9cmscs — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 16, 2021

Both the phones will be backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery. These handsets will run on the latest Android OS offering a near-stock Android experience. Additionally, the company has collaborated with ThinkShield to offer end-to-end mobile security solutions. The Moto G60 is likely to come in two shades - Blue and Grey, while Moto G40 may be introduced in glossy Blue and Black colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).