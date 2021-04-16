Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker, is all set to launch its Moto G60 and Moto G40 smartphones under Moto G Series in India on April 20, 2021. The company teased the upcoming phones on its official Twitter account revealing their launch date and key specifications. As per the teaser, Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will be launched at 12 noon and will go on sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, both devices are being listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' with a 'Notify Me' button. Motorola G Series Phones Teased in India, Here’s What To Expect.

Moto G40 (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

In terms of specifications, Moto G60 will feature a 6.8-inch HDR10 punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moto G60 (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

With the spectacular #motog60’s 108MP Ultra High-res Camera, Blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 732G Processor, and more you will end up exploring the universe. Thrilling, right? #GoBeyond with #motog60 on 20th Apr, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/9SpgNGwUVc pic.twitter.com/6aPG9cmscs — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 16, 2021

The device will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide + an 8MP macro lens and a depth sensor. At the front, the handset will sport a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. On the other hand, Moto G40 Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with 4GB of RAM. For photography, the device will flaunt a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and will run on the Android 11 operating system. Apart from this, the company has not revealed many details about both phones. Pricing and other details will be announced by Motorola India during its launch event.

