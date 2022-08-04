Motorola India is all set to introduce the G32 smartphone on August 9. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. Now it is been reported that the Lenovo-owned phone maker will reveal the Moto G62 5G soon. Tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with MySmartPrice has revealed that the launch of Moto G62 will take place on August 11, 2022. Moto Edge 30 Fusion Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon.

In addition to this, the tipster has also tipped the price for both Moto G62 and Moto G32 models. The former will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000, and the latter will retail between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000. Moto G32 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

On the other hand, Moto G62 5G is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS screen, a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 5,000mAh battery and a 16MP front camera. Moto G62 5G will run on Android 12 OS.

