Motorola is rumoured to launch the Edge 30 Fusion in India soon. The Motorola Edge 30 Series comprises two models - Edge 30 Pro and Edge 30. The company is planning to introduce a new smartphone 'Edge 30 Fusion'. In addition to this, the Lenovo-owned phone maker will also launch the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which could be revealed as Moto X30 Pro in China. Ahead of the launch, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion has received the BIS certification. Moto G32 India Launch Set for August 9, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

It is listed with the model number XT-2243-1, hinting toward its imminent India launch. The BIS listing does not reveal the hardware details of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. Motorola is yet to announce the launch date for the same. Reports have claimed that the upcoming handset will be placed below the vanilla Edge 30 smartphone.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion is said to sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 32MP front camera, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

