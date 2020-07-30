New Delhi, July 30: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Thursday launched SPARK Air 6 smartphone at Rs 7,999 as well as Minipod M1 single-ear true wireless earphone at Rs 799, bolstering its portfolio in the entry level consumer segment. The SPARK 6 Air smartphone and Minipod M1 wireless earphone will be available on Amazon Prime day starting August 6, and across offline retail outlets, the company said. Aiming to change smartphone experience under Rs 8,000, SPARK 6 Air brings segment first 7-inch HD+ dot notch display, a 6000 mAh battery and an Artificial Intelligence-powered triple rear camera set up with 13MP primary sensor.

"We, at TECNO, currently have a clear goal in mind of bringing exceptional devices in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment which empower our customers with premium smartphone experience sans the premium pricing," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"TECNO SPARK series of smartphones is a validation of the same," Talapatra said, adding that TECNO SPARK 6 Air will set the trend of bigger display and best battery smartphones in the category.

With a 6000mAh battery, SPARK 6 Air has the ability to provide a whopping standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours Internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback, TECNO claimed. The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13MP primary sensor supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI lens, 2MP depth sensor and a quad flash to enable one to capture clearer pictures even in a low light.

Bigger, Bolder, Best: Presenting Spark 6 Air! Tell us your favourite BIG feature; comment with hashtag #SparkLagega and get your swag back in action with a Jumbo Spark!⚡ Check it out now: https://t.co/35d1BnuQhc Only at ₹7,999/- #LiveYourSwag #Tecno #Spark6 #BestBattery pic.twitter.com/GgopHVKHF5 — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) July 30, 2020

The Bokeh mode, auto scene detection, AI beauty mode and AI HDR mode, enhances the photography experience. The SPARK 6 Air has an 8MP AI selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a 0.15 second smart fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Tecno Spark 6 Air Smartphone (Photo Credits: IANS)

The smartphone also packs an audio sharing feature that allows consumers to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to the phone. Spark 6 Air will be available in two colour variants: comet black and ocean blue, TECNO said. The Minipod M1 houses a 50 mAh battery in the earpod and provides six hours of music playback in single charge, and together with the 110 mAh charging case, it provides for more than 18 hours of music to be enjoyed, the company said.

Tecno TWS Minipod M1 Earbuds (Photo Credits: IANS)

Encrypted with the latest Bluetooth v5.0, Minipod M1 ensures a stable connection and smooth audio transmission. The hands-free Minipod M1 is also equipped with environment noise cancellation (ENC) technology that blocks ambient sounds to provide an immersive listening and clear voice calling experience. Smart Touch Controls allow for accepting or rejecting calls, changing tracks or activating voice assistant with a single tap of the finger. It also comes with IPX4 protection to provide protection from water and sweat. TECNO Minipod M1 will be available in white and comes accompanied with multi-coloured silicone protective cases and snap hook.

