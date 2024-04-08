OPPO A3 Pro is confirmed to launch on April 12, 2024 in China. The official images show that the OPPO A3 Pro will follow a new revamped design compared to the predecessor OPPO A2 Pro. It will be launched with a round-shaped camera setup design similar to the Realme 12 Pro series. The new A3 Pro from OPPO is said to be launched with a 6.7-inch OLED curved display with FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is said to be launched in China with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 mobile processor, IP69 rating, 64MP primary camera and 12GB LPDDRX5 RAM. It is said to come in three colours. Realme P Series: Realme Announces Its New Smartphone Series for Indian Market in Mid-Range Segment; Check Details.

Oppo A3 Pro Launch Date is Confirmed to be 12 April, 2024:

Oppo A3 Pro is launching in China on 12 April, 2024.#Oppo #OppoA3Pro pic.twitter.com/Fa6syWMI8W — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 7, 2024

OPPO A3 Pro Specifications:

Oppo A3 Pro 6.7" FHD+ 120Hz OLED Curved Display, MTK Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 Storage, 64MP 1/2" f/1.7 Main Camera, IP69 Water & Dust Resistance, SGS five star Anti-Drop Resistance, Three Color Options. pic.twitter.com/4X9mTzizOz — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)