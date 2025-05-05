New Delhi, May 5: Nintendo is reportedly taking legal action against the accessory company Genki for showcasing mock-up designs of the Nintendo Switch 2. The company claims that Genki has been improperly using Nintendo's trademarks and has been misleading customers regarding the accessories for the Switch 2.

As per a report of The Game Post, Nintendo is suing the accessory manufacturer Genki. It follows Genki's alleged display of unofficial mock-up designs for the Switch 2 at the CES 2025 event. Nintendo alleges that Genki has misused its trademarks and engaged in misleading marketing practices. In response, Genki shared a post on X and said, "You may have seen that Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against us. We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully." Nintendo Switch 2 System Launch on June 5, Unveils Upcoming Games and Features; Check Price and Other Details.

Genki Response

A Note from the Genki Team You may have seen that Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against us. We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully. What we can say is this: Genki has always been an independent company focused on building innovative… — GENKI (@GenkiThings) May 4, 2025

As per multiple reports, Nintendo previously stated that the gaming hardware showcased by Genki at CES, which was presented as Nintendo hardware, is unofficial and was not supplied by the company. Earlier this year, Genki allegedly revealed what it described as accurate mock-ups of Nintendo's upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch 2, long before Nintendo had officially announced any details. In a lawsuit filed on May 2, 2025, Nintendo accuses Genki of five violations, including “trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising.”

The complaint argues that Genki’s actions breach several laws, such as the Trademark Act of 1946. It also states that Genki’s use of Nintendo trademarks may mislead customers, who are “likely to impute any shortcomings, defects, or lack of quality in Genki’s products to Nintendo” itself. Nintendo Switch 2 Launch on June 5, Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Video Game Console on September 4.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch after years of anticipation and speculation. In its lawsuit against Genki, Nintendo reportedly mentioned that it started planning for this next-generation console shortly after the original Switch was released. Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 became available in April. The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 console is scheduled for June 5.

