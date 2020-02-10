Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Smartphone With 144Hz Display Might Be Launched At MWC 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, Feb 9: Chinese handset maker Nubia could unveil its Red Magic 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month in Barcelona with a display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz. This confirmation comes from Nubia President Ni Fei, who took to Weibo -- a Chinese microblogging website, to make the announcement. Nubia Officially Teases New 5G Smartphone With 80W Fast Charging Technology: Report.

Fei also shared a couple of posters on the Chinese social network, confirming the Red Magic 5G will boast a 144Hz display, making it the world's first gaming smartphone to sport a panel with this refresh rate.

One of the images also shows the back of a phone, likely the Red Magic 5G, with a triple camera setup aligned vertically in the center, joined by the Red Magic moniker and the company logo, GSMArena reported on Saturday. Earlier, Fei had shared a post on Weibo to tease the company's upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, according to Gizmo China.