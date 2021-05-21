ZTE-owned Nubia officially launched its Nubia Z30 Pro smartphone in China. The phone is available for reservations and the first sale will commence on May 25 in the country. The company has not yet revealed the international availability of the device. Nubia Z30 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,724) for the 8GB + 256GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 5,399 (approximately Rs 60,128). The Black Gold Legend colour option is priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 68,071) for the 16GB + 512GB internal storage. Nubia Z20 Smartphone With Dual AMOLED Displays Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Nubia Z30 Pro (Photo Credits: Nubia)

The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GBof internal storage. For optics, it comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64MP snapper and an 8MP sensor with a 5x periscope lens as well as OIS. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Nubia Z30 Pro (Photo Credits: Nubia)

Nubia Z30 Pro comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone can be charged 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Nubia Z30 Pro (Photo Credits: Nubia)

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS and GPS. The handset runs on the Android 11 based Nubia UI 9.0 operating system.

