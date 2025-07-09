London, July 9: OnePlus Pad Lite has been launched in the international market ahead of its launch in India. The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with a 9,340mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging. Despite a bigger battery, the Pad Lite from OnePlus has a sleek and slim design. The OnePlus tablet is only available for purchase in the UK and European countries.

OnePlus Pad Lite packs various segment-specific features and specifications such as a large battery, MediaTek Helio processor, a large display with eye protection and more. On July 8, 2025, OnePlus launched its highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 smartphones in India along with OnePlus Buds 4. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the Indian launch date. Realme 15 Pro, Realme 15 Launch Set in India on July 24; From Specifications to Features and Likely Price, Here’s Everything To Expect About Realme 15 Series.

OnePlus Pad Lite Price in the UK and European Market

OnePlus Pad Lite tablet is available to pre-order in the UK and select European countries. It comes with a price tag of GBP 169 (around INR 19,600) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi only capability. The 8GB+128GB LTE variant is launched in the UK at GBP 199 (around INR 23,200). The OnePlus tablet has been launched in Aero Blue. In India, it may launch around the same price range.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications and Features

OnePlus Pad Lite has an 11-inch LCD 10-bit display with 1,920x1,200 resolution. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and 500 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, it has an 85.3% screen-to-body ratio, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet runs on the latest OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15. The users get 128GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Likely To Launch During Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Event Today; Check Expected Key Specifications and Features.

OnePlus has included a 5MP primary single camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. Pad Lite comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support and has all the required audio codecs for higher-quality music or audio output. The OnePlus tablet weighs 530 grams and measures 166.46x254.91x7.39mm.

