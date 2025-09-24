New Delhi, September 24: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in the coming weeks. The smartphone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Leaks suggest a new design, with a focus on the rear camera layout, moving away from the circular module to a square-shaped camera unit for a more premium look.

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is said to feature a rectangular camera arrangement at the top-left corner. Two camera sensors are expected in a vertical pill-shaped section, while a third lens and LED flash may sit outside the main module. Reports indicate the device will likely debut in China this October, followed by a release in India around early 2026. The smartphone is also expected to feature thinner bezels with a sleek design. The smartphone may debut with Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple colour options. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Confirmed To Launch on September 25, 2025; Check More Details of This Special Edition Smartphone Here.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely deliver a 165Hz of refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It might run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 globally, while the Chinese model is likely to come with ColorOS 16. iQOO Neo 11 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Details.

OnePlus 15 is also expected to include its DetailMax engine for cameras. The device may come with a 50MP primary rear sensor, a 50MP secondary camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, and it is said to support 120W fast charging capability. As per a report of Times Now, the OnePlus 15 price in India might be around INR 74,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

