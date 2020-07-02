OnePlus 8 Series will be once again made available for online sale today in India. Both OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 5G models will be sold through Amazon India & OnePlus India official website. OnePlus 8 Series will be offered with exciting offers such as Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amzon Pay valid only for customers who pre-booked handsets & no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all major banks. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in.

In terms of spcecifications, OnePlus 8 handset sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED corning gorilla glass 3D display with 90Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The OnePlus 8 mobile comes equipped with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main lens, a 16MP ultr-wide-angle camera & a 2MP macro sensor. On the other hand the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels. For photography, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera system with a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter sensor.

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Online Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, run on Android 10 based OxygenOS & carry a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. The OnePlus 8 will be offered with 6GB & 128GB, 8GB RAM & 128GB & 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is launched with 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB internal storage configurations. OnePlus 8 comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery whereas Oneplus 8 Pro is fuelled by a 4,510mAh battery.

Both mobile phones get 30W warp wireless charging support. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 with 6GB & 128Gb costs Rs 41,999 whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB models are launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 & Rs 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 54,999 whereas the high-end variant will be Offered at Rs 59,999.

