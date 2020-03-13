OnePlus 8 Pro Captured in Hands of Robert Downey Jr; Tipped To Launch on April 15; View Pic

OnePlus 8 Leaked Pictures (File Photo)

OnePlus 8 series is undoubtedly one of the most awaited smartphones in the market right now. Post TENNA certification that recently surfaced online, the OnePlus 8 Pro seems to be making new headlines wherein Robert Downy Jr was captured holding the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. Apart from this photograph, another piece of information has surfaced claiming that the phone will be launched on April 15. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Listed on TENNA; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

Courtesy of Max J, the user reportedly claimed on Twitter that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 15, 2020. Moreover, there are reports in the market claiming that the Chinese phone company could launch the OnePlus 8 series by late March or early April. However, there is no official launch date announced yet. As far as the release is concerned, we have seen in the past that OnePlus starts releasing the phones within a few weeks of the launch event. OnePlus 8 Series Will Be 5G Devices; Confirms OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Coming to the newly leaked pictures, it seems to be an ad shoot wherein the brand ambassador, Robert Downey Jr, was photographed holding the OnePlus 8 Pro. Assuming that the pictures were uploaded by mistake on Instagram, which has been taken down now, but the pictures have been captured and re-shared several times. As seen in the leaked pictures, the OnePlus 8 Pro assumingly will get a new shade which is almost cooper looking colour variant.