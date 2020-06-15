Coronavirus in India: Live Map

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 5G Smartphones Now Available for Online Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 5G Smartphones Now Available for Online Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India Twitter)

OnePlus 8 Series 5G handsets i.e OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphones finally go on a limited sale in India through Amazon India & OnePlus India's official website. Both mobile phones of OnePlus 8 Series are offered with exciting offers like Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who pre-booked the newly launched OnePlus' flagship smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Talking about specifications, the OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch OHD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, both mobile phones run on Android 10 based on OxygenOS.

For photography, OnePlus 8 mobile phone features a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP colour filter lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, both mobile phones sport a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging support whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging facility. OnePlus' newly launched flagship devices is offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB + 256Gb internal storage configurations.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G
  • Android 10 Based OxygenOS
  • 48MP Quad Rear Camera
  • 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Snapdragon 865
  • 8GB/12GB
  • 128GB/256GB
  • 4,510mAh
  • From Rs 54,999

Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 smartphone is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 44,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 49,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro is launched at Rs 54,999 for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 12GB & 256GB model costs Rs 59,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Amazon India Amazon Pay Android 10 OnePlus 8 5G OnePlus 8 India Prices OnePlus 8 India Sale OnePlus 8 Pro Features OnePlus 8 Pro India Prices OnePlus 8 Pro India Sale OnePlus 8 Pro Offers OnePlus 8 Series 5G India Sale OnePlus Flagship Smartphones OxygenOS Snapdragon 865
