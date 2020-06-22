OnePlus 8 Series handsets are all set to go on another sale in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, through Amazon India & Oneplus.in. Both mobile phones of OnePlus 8 Series will be offered with exciting offers like Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who pre-booked the newly launched OnePlus' flagship smartphones. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display With 90Hz refresh Rate & a resolution of 1080x2400 Pixels whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED fluid display with a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels & a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, OnePlus 8 Handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup With a 48MP main lens With a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX689, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter sensor. Both smartphones come with a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls & are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

OnePlus 8 Series will be offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8 handset comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is fuelled by a 4,510mAh battery, both mobile phones get 30W warp wireless charging facility. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB whereas the 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB models will be offered at Rs 44,999 & Rs 49,999 Respectively. OnePlus 8 Pro base variant with 8GB RAM & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 54,999 whereas the top-end model costs Rs 59,999.

