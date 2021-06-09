The Chinese phone brand OnePlus has reduced prices of the OnePlus 8T in India by Rs 4,000. The smartphone phone was launched in the country at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. With this price drop, the OnePlus 8T has become cheaper than the OnePlus 9R. The flagship phone made its India debut last year in October 2020. The new prices have been updated on the website as well as Amazon.in. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The discount on the OnePlus 8T has brought prices down by Rs 4000. The 8GB + 128GB variant which was priced at Rs 42,999 has come down to Rs 38,999. The bigger 12GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 41,999 instead of Rs 45,999. It is important to note that the OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB. The 12GB + 256GB retails at Rs 43,999.

OnePlus 8T 5G (Photo Credits; OnePlus India)

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

OnePlus 8T (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photography, it comes with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP Sony ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).