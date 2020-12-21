The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, will be launching the new OnePlus 9 series by early next year. OnePlus' flagship series is expected to comprise three variants - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. The phone maker has reportedly collaborated with a Germany-based camera firm called Leica for its forthcoming OnePlus 9 series. If this news turns out to be true, we will see significant improvement in OnePlus 9's camera department. OnePlus 9 Likely to Be Launched Around Mid-March 2021: Report.

OnePlus 9 Series

The new OnePlus flagship series is expected to be launched in March 2021, and there are many speculations in the market about the specifications, particularly after the Leica rumours. Now, a new report has surfaced online claiming that the OnePlus will come with a 50MP ultra vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will be clubbed with a 20MP cine camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. The third snapper is likely to be a 12MP telephoto camera with autofocus.

However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding these details. So, it is requested that the leaked information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It was last week, when PhoneArena shared leaked specifications of the phone suggesting a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat screen with HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, and refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It will run on the latest version of OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

The report also highlighted that the OnePlus 9 could get a 16MP and a 48MP primary camera at the back. Additionally, a couple of live shots that surfaced online revealed a punch-hole screen and a rectangle-shaped camera setup at the back.

