POCO has sparked excitement among smartphone enthusiasts with a teaser of its upcoming POCO X6 Series. The brand is setting the stage for the launch of its latest offerings, which are expected to make its debut soon. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the POCO X6 5G is anticipated to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It's also rumoured to boast a sizable 6.67-inch display. It might also boast a 6000 mAh battery and is expected to be available for Rs 15,999. Flipkart has added to the anticipation, hinting that the POCO X6 Series will soon grace its platform. Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A15 With 'Super AMOLED Displays' Now Available in India: Check Price, Features and Other Specifications.

POCO X6 Series Coming Soon

