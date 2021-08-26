OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds are now available for online sale in India. The device was launched in the country last month along with the Nord 2 5G smartphone. Earlier this week, the Chinese phone maker revealed the price of the TWS Earbuds and now, it is available for sale via Amazon India and the official OnePlus India website. Sale offers include a 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card transactions, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. OnePlus Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Priced in India at Rs 9,990; Sale Starts From on August 26, 2021.

OnePlus Buds Pro comes with an adaptive noise cancellation feature that automatically adjusts the noise cancellation depending on the ambient noise. It cancels out noise by up to 40 decibels.

The golden words you were waiting to hear, '#OnePlusBudsPro sale goes live now.' Get yours at: https://t.co/q7AS3lxxGi pic.twitter.com/KsDe766N13 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 26, 2021

OnePlus wireless earbuds are IP55-rated dust, water-resistant. The company claims that the earbuds can deliver 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of warp charging.

Moreover, it comes with 11mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos, 94ms latency, provides powerful, punchy bass, Bluetooth 5.2 support. OnePlus Buds Pro comes in two colours- Glossy White and Matte Black and can be seamlessly connected with OnePlus smartphones. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs 9,990.

