OnePlus Nord affordable smartphone has been on several flash sales since its launch in India on July 21, 2020. Now, the Nord handset is listed on the Amazon India website with a new sale date. As per the listing, the affordable device will go on sale in the Indian market once again on September 7, 2020, at 2 PM through Amazon.in. OnePlus Nord Online India Sale Tomorrow via Amazon India; Prices & Offers.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. The affordable handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T warp charging support.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Coming to the camera department, OnePlus Nord gets a quad rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main snapper with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a dual-camera module flaunting a 32MP main sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

OnePlus Nord Selfie Camera (Photo Credits: OnePlus Nord)

The Nord phone comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB & 256GB. The 6GB model will be sold in India from this month. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB variants cost Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).