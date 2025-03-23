Mumbai, March 23: iQOO recently confirmed launching its new Z series smartphone, the iQOO Z10, in India on April 11 with a massive 7,300mAh battery. However, according to leaks and reports, there will also be an iQOO Z10 Turbo smartphone launching this year alongside the standard iQOO Z10 variant. The Turbo variant is rumoured to have a smaller 7,000mAh battery but a better processor.

According to the reports, the upcoming iQOO Z10 Turbo may be launched in both Chinese and Indian markets; however, they have different battery sizes. The Z10 Turbo will first arrive in China, and then the company may introduce it for Indian customers. It may have some similar features to the standard variant but may offer better value for money. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Specifications and Features (Leaked)

As per the leaked specifications, the iQOO Z10 Turbo will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite mobile processor, which has yet to be announced. It is expected to have around 2 million AnTuTu scores, which means better performance in gaming, multitasking, and AI processing. It may have a 6.78-inch OLED LTPS flat display offering 1.5K resolution.

In terms of photography, iQOO Z10 Turbo is rumoured to offer 50MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP camera. It may have a 7,000mAh battery that would support 120W fast-charging, higher than iQOO Z10's 90W fast-charging speed. It may have a plastic frame and will likely run on the Android 15 operating system. The leaks suggested that the device may have an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Google Pixel 10 Series To Launch This Year With Tensor G5 Chipset, Offer Better Performance Than Pixel 9 Series; Know What To Expect.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo edition is expected to launch in China with a 7,600mAh battery and likely 90W fast charging, according to a report by Gizmochina. The Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has not confirmed these rumours by sharing some early teaser images or videos. However, iQOO did not launch its iQOO Z9 Turbo in India last year, and the company may do the same this year. However, there may be chances of getting an iQOO Z10 Pro variant like the iQOO Z9 Pro.

