New Delhi: After an Indian user took to social media about a OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone being exploded, the company on Tuesday refuted the claim, saying a probe has revealed that this alleged case was false and did not involve any OnePlus product. The popular smartphone brand told IANS in an updated statement that earlier in the day, they were notified on Twitter about an alleged blast case for the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus Nord 2 Reportedly Explodes, User Suffers Trauma; Company Investigating The Issue.

"We always take such claims very seriously and immediately look into each one to first verify the legitimacy of the claim. During our conversation with this individual, we were able to confirm that this alleged case was false and in no way involved any OnePlus product," the company said.

A Twitter user Shubham Srivastava mentioned about the explosion in his tweet, but later deleted the post, without uploading any photos of the alleged exploded device.

Srivastava had tweeted: "I am very angry to say that the Nord 2 I got for my father got exploded just recently. He was afraid after this incident it would have cost his life if he was using that right away. Such a shame!! How can I get my phone back? You ruined my money!!"

OnePlus replied to him on Twitter: "We are truly dejected to hear about this incident. We earnestly hope that the untoward incident did not cause any harm to your father. We would like to have this addressed on priority and to further scrutinise this matter and ascertain the cause of this instance, please DM us."

However, the post as well as his Twitter account was deleted within a few hours after the post.

"All OnePlus products undergo thorough quality and safety tests to ensure that they are up to leading industry standards and are safe to use," the company stressed. "We also follow strict internal processes to ensure the health and safety of our users, while also protecting the reputation of our brand. We urge the public to exercise restraint in judging unverified allegations such as this."

Recently, Bengaluru-based Ankur Sharma also reported in a tweet about a day old OnePlus Nord 2 exploding, along with pictures of burnt smartphone. However, he also deleted the tweet later. While replying to Sharma's Tweet, the smartphone brand assured that they will investigate why this has happened. OnePlus Nord 2 is a mid-range flagship smartphone that comes in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

