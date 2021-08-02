The recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly exploded and caused trauma to its owner. This information was shared by Ankur Sharma, a Bengaluru-based user via Twitter. Sharing more details about the incident, he tweeted that his wife's five-days-old Nord 2 phone exploded while she was cycling. Sharma also shared the exploded phone's images on the microblogging platform. However, they were deleted by him later. He also claimed that his wife met with an accident while cycling and reportedly faced trauma after the incident. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Now Available for Open Sale via Amazon India & Official Website, Check Offers Here.

Going by the images shared by him, the OnePlus Nord 2 can be seen completely damaged as the display, back panel and frame have been extensively burnt. We reached out to OnePlus regarding the matter. The company has responded to our email by stating, “We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and is investigating this further.”

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus responds to this or rather what actions are taken regarding this incident. As a reminder, Nord 2 5G phone was launched in India last month and went on sale recently. This is the third smartphone under the Nord Series and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, a 6.43-inch display, up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera system and more.

