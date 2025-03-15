Realme is all set to launch its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Buds Air7, in India on March 19. Realme Buds Air7 will come with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver. The earbuds will support 360-degree spatial audio. The earbuds will come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme Buds Air7 will come with Lavender Purple, Ivory Gold, and Moss Green colour options. It will offer up to 52 hours of playback and will give 10 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charge. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch in India on March 19, Teased As Ultra-Smooth 90FPS Gameplay for BGMI.

Realme Buds Air7 To Launch in India on March 19

Power up in minutes, groove for hours! ⚡🎶#realmeBudsAir7 gives 10 hrs playback in just 10 mins charge & lasts up to 52 hrs!#HearWhatMatters | Launching 19th March, 12 PM https://t.co/sRXjhvFNmUhttps://t.co/FD277WJ6xm pic.twitter.com/3c6A93JFBE — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2025

