New Delhi, September 16: OPPO Find X9 series is expected to launch soon, and its leaked specifications and features are gradually emerging online. The Find X9 series is expected to include two smartphone models. It may be launched with the OPPO Find X9 and the OPPO Find X9 Pro models. Early reports suggest that both devices will likely bring notable upgrades in performance, design, and advanced features. The smartphone will come in White, Purple Grey and Magenta colour options.

As per a report of Times Now, OPPO is expected to launch its Find X9 series in China this October. The OPPO Find X9 series launch in India and its global release are likely to follow in November 2025. As per multiple reports, the OPPO Find X9 Pro is said to have scored 4,045,997 on AnTuTu version 11.0.2-OB2, which highlights its performance capabilities. The OPPO Find X9 Pro could be priced at around INR 90,000 in India. iQOO Neo 11 Pro Launch Expected in China at End of 2025 Alongside iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11R; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset. The device will likely run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The Find X9 Pro might come with advanced camera software, including Master Mode and XPAN Mode, which is expected to provide its users with professional-level controls for creative photography. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Samsung’s New Fan Edition Smartphone.

As per multiple reports, the upcoming models from the OPPO Find X9 series are expected to feature Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. The Find X9 Pro model is likely to come bundled with a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit to enhance the imaging capabilities. The X9 Pro is expected to come with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and f/2.1 aperture. Additionally, the OPPO Find X9 Pro could be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

