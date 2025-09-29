New Delhi, September 29: OPPO Pad 5 is reportedly set to make its global debut on October 16, coinciding with the launch of the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro smartphones in China. Reports suggest these devices will feature advanced specifications and features. The Find X9 series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.

OPPO Pad 5 is said to debut with OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro smartphones in China on October 16. While detailed specifications of the tablet are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest it will offer a premium design and performance-focused components to rival other tablets. iQOO 13 To Get Latest OriginOS 6 Based on Android 16 in India, Announces CEO Nipun Marya As Preview Program Registration Goes Live; Check Details.

Additionally, OPPO Find X9 is expected to come with a 7,025mAh battery, potentially supporting 80W wired fast charging, along with 50W wireless charging. The OPPO Find X9 Pro may be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OPPO Pad 5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Pad 5 is expected to launch in multiple colour options, which may include Grey, Purple, and Silver. The OPPO Pad 5 is expected to include an 8MP rear camera. The tablet may feature a 12.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specifications and Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Other Details.

As per a report of Gadgets360, the OPPO Pad 5 is expected to offer multiple storage configurations. It may come with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options. The device is also said to run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The tablet may also feature a 10,300mAh battery, and it is likely to support 67W wired charging capability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

